Rapper, actor and producer 50 Cent has expressed his interest in collaborating with Taraji P. Henson after she shared her experience playing the iconic character Cookie on the hit TV show “Empire.” In an Instagram post, 50 Cent wrote, “They dropped the ball f— em. @tarajiphenson, I’m ready to work let’s get it!”

The rapper-actor followed up his statement by listing possible projects for Henson with his production company and brands including the Green Light Gang, G-Unit Films & TV, Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi. Henson recently revealed that she fired her entire team for not capitalizing on the success of her character.

Henson, known for her outspokenness about pay disparity in Hollywood, criticized her previous team for failing to secure deals and endorsements for her after her success as the beloved lead character Cookie in the popular “Empire” series.

“Firing everybody after Cookie … Everybody had to f—–’ go. Where is my deal? Where’s my commercial? Cookie was at the top of the fashion game. Where is my endorsement? What did you have set up for after this? That’s why you all haven’t seen me in so long. They had nothing set up,” Henson complained.

50 Cent’s interest in working with Henson highlights his commitment to creating a Black dynasty in the entertainment industry and providing opportunities for Blacks in the industry. Known for his entrepreneurial ventures and successful career in music and television, 50 Cent has been a prominent figure in promoting diversity and representation. His eagerness to collaborate with Henson demonstrates his support for talented Black artists and his desire to contribute to their success.

With shows like “Power” and “BMF,” the producer has worked with other creatives such as Omari Hardwick, Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, Demetrius Flenory Jr., La La Anthony, Kash Doll and more.

Fans responded to the news online.

50 Cent is who people think Tyler Perry is. Every time a Black woman is wronged in Hollywood, 50 Cent comes behind and makes it right. He puts them to work and pays them their worth. 50 don’t play about his people. — Paris (@_ParadiseParis1) December 27, 2023

Inspired by 50cent 🎧 — sanwal (@sanw4l) December 27, 2023