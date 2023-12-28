‘Rolling out’ highlights the top 10 R&B albums of 2023

2023 featured sublime releases from all genres of music, but R&B, in particular, came roaring back and doesn’t seem to be letting off the gas yet. As rap is being taken over by other genres in the music industry, R&B is restaking its claim and offering up some classic music to the world. Take a listen to rolling out‘s top 10 R&B/jazz releases for 2023. Let us know what you think.

1. Janelle Monáe, The Age Of Pleasure

Janelle Monae’s The Age Of Pleasure is an exhilarating exploration of sound and emotion. The album takes listeners on a journey through a world of sonic pleasures, but it’s the standout track “The Rush (feat. Nia Long & Amaarae)” that truly ignites the senses with its infectious groove.

2. BJ The Chicago Kid, Gravy

BJ The Chicago Kid’s Gravy is a soulful journey that tugs at the heartstrings with its heartfelt lyrics and nostalgic melodies. Throughout the album, BJ’s smooth vocals deliver a sense of nostalgia and love, but it’s the standout track “Who Cares” that truly embodies the album’s emotional depth.

3. Terrace Martin & James Fauntleroy, Nova EP

Nova EP combines rhythmic beats with bossa nova soul, creating a unique musical experience that is both refreshing and invigorating. The EP’s standout track, “Witchcraft (feat. Robert Glasper),” is a mesmerizing fusion of sounds that captivate the listener.

4. Summer Walker, Clear 2: Soft Lite

Clear 2: Soft Lite offers insightful and introspective lyrics, portraying a hopeful and love-filled perspective. Summer Walker’s growth as an artist shines through, especially on the standout track, “Hard Life,” which showcases her lyrical prowess and emotional depth.

5. Cleo Soul, Heaven

Heaven transcends to the spiritual realm with ethereal melodies and warm, meaningful songwriting. The album’s standout track, “Golden Child,” is a heavenly masterpiece that touches the soul with its spiritual and soulful vibes.

6. SZA, SOS

SZA’s SOS is a testament to top-tier songwriting, infectious vocals and daring production. The album’s standout track, “Good Days,” is an irresistible and mesmerizing composition that highlights SZA’s vocal prowess and storytelling ability.

7. Musiq Soulchild & Hit-Boy, Victims & Villains

This collaboration showcases the perfect synergy between Musiq Soulchild and producer Hit-Boy. Musiq Soulchild shines with his pen, and the album’s standout track, “beat of a slow dance,” is a testament to their combined artistry.

8. Kali Uchis, Red Moon in Venus

Red Moon in Venus enchants listeners with its colorful and sensual soundscapes. The standout track, “Love Between,” takes listeners on a dreamy journey through otherworldly production and Kali Uchis’ captivating vocals.

9. Jordan Ward, moreward(FORWARD)

Moreward(FORWARD) by Jordan Ward is a release that exudes a feel-good atmosphere while showcasing strong songwriting and irresistibly groovy vibes. It carries the essence of a coming-of-age journey, promising great potential and a bright future. The standout gem within the album is undeniably “FAMJAM4000,” a track that encapsulates the album’s vibrant spirit and musical brilliance.

10. Venna, Equinox EP

Equinox EP seamlessly blends R&B and rap elements into a bright and vivid musical landscape. The standout track, “Tam Tam,” is a relaxing and captivating composition that defines the EP’s essence, offering a soothing escape into Venna’s musicality.