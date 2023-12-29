The longest losing streak in NBA history has ironically created the most competitive environment of the league’s regular season. On Dec. 28, the Detroit Pistons lost to the Boston Celtics in overtime 128-122, extending the all-time NBA losing streak record to 28 games.

The Pistons led by as many as 21 points during the game, and 19 at halftime, before the Celtics came roaringback and ultimately won the thriller. The crowd in the TD Arena, historically known as one of the most hostile environments in all of sports, stood during the closing moments of the fourth quarter and throughout overtime.

Derrick White with a CLUTCH three to give the Celtics a four point lead 🤯pic.twitter.com/JaRDJApJjX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 29, 2023

The intensity was noted by social media users.

This is more captivating than the nba finals — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) December 29, 2023

At this point its like “dont be that team” 🤣 https://t.co/qmWMgPt9Jz — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 29, 2023

Here are the top 10 memes throughout the historic — and entertaining — night.

10. Eternal underdogs

the pistons are like watching a 16th seed try to beat a 1 seed but every single night over and over again. elite content. — alex (@steven_lebron) December 29, 2023

9. Celebrating the small wins

8. Happy Michael J. Skipworth

Wing Stop had a promotion this season where Pistons fans got five free wings after each Detroit Pistons win. During this losing streak, Wing Stop CEO Michael J. Skipworth has been included in his fair share of social media jokes and memes.

Wingstop’s CEO watching the Pistons blow a 19 point lead pic.twitter.com/8GNVg528e9 — JayJ (@JayJayy_123) December 29, 2023

7. Bye-bye

Wingstop throwing Pistons fans out after they lost in overtime pic.twitter.com/tXV9nJXhxV — Tyler Calvert (@ItsTylerCalvert) December 29, 2023

6. Happy kitchen

Detroit Wingstop workers after the Pistons blew a 20 point lead: pic.twitter.com/AvrYgth1Fa — jay ➠ (@flvckojamie) December 29, 2023

5. A win-win

Wingstop getting free promo and not having to give away free wings pic.twitter.com/PlUwPK3hgZ — kyle (@knicks_tape99) December 27, 2023

4. Elite basketball

The Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons on a random night in December:

pic.twitter.com/bLRDIA2CQE — BULLYBALL (@RealBullyBall) December 29, 2023

3. Call KD

When Kash Doll signs a contract with the Detroit Pistons >>> pic.twitter.com/PmJFjYZalY — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) December 29, 2023

2. Tyreek Hill’s fever dream

Hold on Detroit Pistons lost last night or am I still tripping , they was up like 25 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 29, 2023

1. No wings

“N—– thought they was gon get wings,” superstar producer Metro Boomin posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, followed by a bunch of laughing emojis.