Carolina Mic put all his chips on the table, and it paid off. A few years ago, the 31-year-old left Moncks Corner, South Carolina, to better his life. Now, he’s in Los Angeles with his video camera as one of the more prominent Black independent media outlets in the area with respectmusictv.

Recently, rolling out spoke with Mic about his life and brand.

At what point did you decide you wanted to move to LA?

Back then, I was going through a lot, just transitioning in life from moving out and just wanting to change my life from out of the streets and making money illegally. I wanted to do business the right way, do things right for myself, and change.

One day, I just got tired, bro. I was like, “Man, I’m tired. I can’t do clown stuff anymore.” I’m getting locked up back-to-back; I need better for my life; I can do better for my life. So it just came to me one day, and I was like, “Man.”

I came to Atlanta first before I came to Cali. I was in Atlanta for about three years, and I got into little mishaps out there. My main reason for me to [go] to Cali was to change my life. I wanted to get better in my career and find a career in the music industry because I knew I would do something in the music industry, but I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do.

What exactly were you getting into in South Carolina?

I was just like any average child growing up trying to figure it out.

My father died when I was young, so I didn’t have both parents in the household, and it wasn’t like I was spoiled. I had to find ways to make money on my own. Let’s say that, and that’s what I did. I’ve made mistakes in life, and I’ve learned from them.

If you want to be a 1090 Jake, you can see I have a whole bunch of bad stuff on my record. I’ve got a couple of firearm charges on my record. I’m not trying to glorify it; this was stuff I wanted to get away from. I only went through that because I was trying to find a better life. But when you’re growing up in that environment, it is what it is sometimes, but fortunately, I’m glad I was able to get out of that environment and get to something better like what I’m doing now.

I saw you at the NAACP brunch on Facebook live, and you’re around all the events in the area; what is it like being present in those moments?

First, all I can say is all glory to the Most High. I feel like when you’re pure as a person, when God knows your heart, you will be blessed with those things. Those things come around when you have pure intentions and want to do good.