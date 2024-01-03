What Slip-N-Slide CEO Ted Lucas does to create young Black tech millionaires

Ted Lucas has been the driving force behind Miami’s musical landscape as founder and CEO of Slip-N-Slide Records, helping people such as Trick Daddy, Trina, Rick Ross, and Plies. Lucas is now shaping how tech is used in the music industry, with AI being the new trend.

What has been one thing you’ve been proud of in the music industry over these years?

I’m proud of the partnerships I’ve formed with some of the Florida artists that I’ve been able to help. It’s rewarding to see them provide for their families. Many artists come into this industry and have one-hit wonders, but I’ve witnessed Trick Daddy owning restaurants in the city and becoming an entrepreneur. I’ve seen Trina provide for her family, and Rick Ross remains relevant and a household name even after all this time. That’s what excites me.

How has tech affected the music space?

We’re currently undergoing a transition in the music industry, with artificial intelligence making a significant impact. We need to adapt to this change and stay ahead of the curve, not just as users of this technology but as developers who create and introduce new products to the market. I know there are intelligent individuals in South Florida who could be developing the next Instagram or Uber app or finding innovative ways for artists to earn more from their music. I’m actively seeking out these talents. I’ve invested in seven startup companies in South Florida in the last two to three years. I’m always on the lookout for smart founders who are committed to winning.

What are you looking for when searching for artists?

I want to showcase the talent in Miami, Florida. My goal has always been to let the world know that Miami has something to say in the music industry. While Uncle Luke did a fantastic job putting Florida on the map, my mission was to continue that legacy and demonstrate that Miami isn’t just about booty-shaking music. We have artists with real lyrical content, genuine stories, and meaningful messages. Trick Daddy portrayed the hood of Miami, Rick Ross embodied what it means to be a boss, and Trina shared her own unique story. Moving forward, I’m interested in artists who can make a difference in the music industry.