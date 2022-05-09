Why Trick Daddy launched a cooking show

Legendary Miami recording artist Trick Daddy has entered a new lane as the host of “B!tch, I Got My Pots!” available on various online platforms, including YouTube. He recently spoke to rolling out about the show and his latest venture.

Trick, first things first, how are you feeling?

I’m thrilled, I’m wonderful. My lupus hasn’t been bothering me lately, the women have been treating me good …

You have a restaurant called Sunday’s Eatery in Miami, but did you first get interested in food and cooking?

We didn’t have a nanny or babysitter. It was like, “Lock my door. Don’t open it up for anybody. It’s food in there, y’all go in there and get something if you want to eat.” So, we started with cooking spam and frying the bologna before taking it to a whole ‘nother level. That was back in the day back when people couldn’t tell you, “Oh! My kids don’t eat this, my kids don’t eat that.” This was back before you could go to McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A or Wendy’s whenever you wanted to. You only went there once a year after doctor’s or dentist appointments. Other than that, you ate the liver, onions, chicken backs and the $1.50 rubber chicken wings that’d feed a whole family of 10.

Is there any chance of you making any vegetarian or vegan-friendly food?

I’m not cooking with the meat they make the Impossible Whopper with because that’s fake. The only grass-fed product you’ll get is probably going to be marijuana. … I guess I could make you a vegetable plate with all vegetables and no meat in it. I guess that wouldn’t be too hard.

At what point did you want to do a cooking show?

I would cook meals on Facebook and Instagram Live, and people would ask for me to teach them how to make things … then I thought, “Wait a minute. How do I come up with a cooking show where I don’t cook too much at one time because then you run out of stuff to cook.” So then I decided to go with a main dish and a vegetable or a main dish and a rice.

The show [that came out recently] had Jess Hilarious, one of the sexiest, chocolate thangs out there. I… We have a lot of interesting guests — from athletes to comedians to actors to producers. They’re all waiting in line to be on the cooking show, and actually learn something.

I want to take it to another level. I want to take it to where I do a cooking class for females because a lot of women can’t cook, and that’s sad. Men are the main cook in a lot of these households.