Austin Rogers is Atlanta’s Next R&B Superstar

Austin Rogers is in for a huge year. He has one of the hottest songs in not only Atlanta, but the entire country in “TIP.” The R&B singer is a duo threat too, he got the dance moves to match the voice. He pulled up to Fresh Friday to show everyone why he’s up next.

The streets are saying you are Atlanta’s next superstar, is that true?’

Believe the streets. We coming. We really trying to sing. We got some music coming for y’all, and we just got a whole bunch of stuff that’s really about to really shake it up. And, you know, we putting in the work. I mean, that’s really part of the process. We just making our Rounds around the city and just showing Atlanta what’s up and what real R&B is, and bring her back.

What is “TIP” about?

It’s not a secret; this is a strip club anthem. So really and truly, this song was just trying to get the essence of Atlanta Night Live. Get them strip club joints and have a good time while mixing it with some R&B. And that was kind of the point of the song. And then I’m blessed to have an amazing team that was able to get legends like Jazzy Pha and put all the pieces together. So, you know, just trying to have a good time with R&B and just encompass the Atlanta lifestyle. You already know how it goes.

Who are your musical inspirations?

I have a lot. I would definitely say John Legend, Bruno Mars, Luther Vandross, Prince. I can go on for days. But yeah, those are some of the heavy hitters.

Who is your favorite artist that you have worked with so far?

My favorite artist I’ve worked with so far? Honestly, I think working with Missy Elliot was great. She was able to create and direct one of my videos and that’s just wow. Something that is just very special. She’s also another legend.

What’s your most favorite zodiac sign and what’s your most hated zodiac sign and why?

My favorite is Aquarius because I’m an Aquarius. But one other than myself? I have a lot of Pisces friends, so I think they we get along. Hated Cancers be crying too much. They are emotional. Too emotional. I can’t do it.

What can we expect from you for the rest of 2025?

Just keep going up, for real. I mean, on a Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. But honestly expect more music. I’m ready to just give y’all what I have in the vault, for real. We’re gonna be moving around and shaking, so just expect to see a lot more of me.