Trick Daddy details chaos after contracting gonorrhea (video)

Trick Daddy is one of the true rap OGs of Miami. He’s endeared himself to his fans not only with his classic cuts but also through his brutal honesty and transparency, particularly on “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” reality show.

The 47-year-old, who was born Maurice Samuel Young and rocketed to international fame with such club bangers as “I’m a Thug,” “Take It to the House,” and “Nann,” broached a plethora of topics on “The Breakfast Club.” He talked about being at the top of the game, going broke, his opinion on the infamous Will Smith slap and the time he learned he contracted a sexually transmitted disease.

When Trick was asked if he ever had a late, violent reaction to anything, he said the day he learned that he got burnt from unprotected sex.

“A late reaction I had one time was gonorrhea. I thought I was personally fine until I found out she burnt me three days later.” He claims it was the “only late reaction” he had because the disease takes three days to show.

“I react right at the moment.” Before Trick could move to the next discussion topic, co-host Angela Yee tells him to press pause, rewind and explain the STD debacle.

“Now back up for a second, to this gonorrhea thing.” He responds, “it takes three days for it to pus up.” Yee asks him if he knows who gave it to him.

“I had an idea ‘cuz I had two girls, well I had one girl. Then I had this other dude’s girl. It was funny. It was sad at first, then it became funny because Miami, at that time, if you caught a VD, a venereal disease … they ask you, well did you have group sex? Who you had it with? And then these health department vans, that’ll go get ’em.”

Trick joked that he put all of his “homeboys” on the list. Eventually, he said that he told the women he had sex with and advocated for testing.

“A lot of people don’t know that with sexually transmitted diseases, such as gonorrhea if you don’t tell the girl you had sex with that ‘I got something or you possibly gave me something,’ then y’all keep passing it around. So you have to get rid of it.”

Check out the interview in its totality below.