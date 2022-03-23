Moments after leaving jail, rapper gets killed

Another rapper has tragically been shot and killed.

Baby Cino, 20, was riding home in a red Nissan from the Miami-Dade County jail when the car was struck with multiple gunshots, according to multiple reports. The shooter reportedly fired at the vehicle “at least 40 times” in the attack.

Cino, born Timothy Starks, got arrested on March 15 when prosecutors accused him of carrying a concealed firearm without a valid license. On March 16, he posted bond and was in the car with Dante Collins Banks leaving the jail when he was killed less than an hour later.

Banks survived the attack, and his mother told WPLG he was “OK” and “just really upset because his friend got shot.” His mother also said it was her car her son was driving and she was on the phone with him as the incident occurred.

Cino released two music videos in 2022, including “Big Haiti Shottas” and “Prolly Was Me.” “Big Haiti Shottas” has over 100,000 views and counting on YouTube.

His Instagram profile picture appears to be a selfie of him holding a gun, as his bio describes him as “The Neighborhood Hope Dealer” and an “Upcoming Artist From Miami.”