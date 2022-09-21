Gunman arrested for killing 14-year-old who was picking up food order

Police arrested Cecil Adkison on Sept. 20, the gunman who killed 14-year-old Quinton Mack outside of a restaurant on Aug. 23. Adkison was taken into custody by the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Mack was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a strip mall on Fayetteville Road in southeast Atlanta. A witness said the teenager was picking up an order from Phat Phish Café and after walking out, gunshots were heard. Mack collapsed on the sidewalk feet from the front door of the restaurant.

He was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta but died from his injuries.

Detectives were able to gather security camera footage from the scene, but no details were released about a possible motive in the shooting.

Adkison was charged with felony murder, and was booked into the Dekalb County jail.