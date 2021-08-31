Trick Daddy goes viral after bragging that he likes to have his groceries eaten

Rap legend Trick Daddy caused all kinds of Twitter chaos when he publicly bragged that he likes to have a certain sexual act performed on him regularly.

Fans stopped in their tracks when the Miami rap renegade told N.O.R.E. on their popular “Drink Champs” podcast that he loves to have his anal cavity licked and probed by his sexual partners.

In fact, Trick coined a phrase that he used to promote this particular act called “Eat a Booty Gang.” According to Complex magazine, Trick started making “Eat a Booty Gang” T-shirts to promote sexual exploration.

“It’s the Eat a Booty Gang, I’m building the franchise up now,” Trick shared in a longer version of the viral clip. “Now I’m getting the women to support the Eat a Booty Gang.”

After co-host N.O.R.E. asked Trick to elaborate on what he meant by women supporting the gang, Trick clarified, saying “Yeah, women eat the booty, too. Yeah, I get ate out,” he proudly proclaimed.

That statement broke up the room. When N.O.R.E. gathered himself, he then asked Trick if he has his legs in the air during the act, Trick quickly responded with “It depends,” causing the hosts and audience to fall out once again.

If anyone is wondering why Trick Daddy is trending… 😳😐pic.twitter.com/Li0WJwhInW — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 31, 2021

Me watching that Trick Daddy clip… pic.twitter.com/RFGxCB9ObC — Black Buddafly (@JillScottTwin) August 31, 2021

Trick Daddy is not shy about dropping hot takes on the public. He trended back in June 2021 with an outrageous declaration that Beyoncé cannot sing during a tirade on Clubhouse.

“Beyoncé f— with her because she see money,” Trick also said in the ClubHouse clip. “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or nothin’.”

Meanwhile, Twitter has sized up the Trick Daddy proclamation on grocery consumption with some hilarious memes and jokes.

Me checking to see why Trick Daddy is trending. pic.twitter.com/lJPw6BjvCp — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 31, 2021

Tank: “I like getting my salad tossed” Wimminz: 😛😍🥰😛😍🥰 Trick Daddy: “I like getting my booty ate” Wimminz: pic.twitter.com/bUaO9LwjCg — Bishop Sycamore Athletic Director (@JaeGotJokes) August 31, 2021

Trick Daddy gets ate out and I can barely get a text back. pic.twitter.com/3Q1s1Qm73t — Sutton's Powerpoint Presentation (@KingDaniel912) August 31, 2021

Looking under the trick daddy trending topic pic.twitter.com/8tshVp4b4A — Bryan M (@realbryanmead) August 31, 2021

“Who on here eating Trick Daddy’s boochie cat” pic.twitter.com/58JnMh79Lo — 🔥 (@planetrajae) August 31, 2021