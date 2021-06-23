Trina defends Beyoncé after Trick Daddy says she ‘can’t sing’

For both good and bad, rapper Trina knows her brand is inextricably intertwined with that of fellow Miami icon Trick Daddy. So when he says or does something newsworthy or distasteful, it’s not long before Katrina Laverne Taylor’s name pops up.

Case in point: Trick Daddy got on Clubhouse Sunday, June 21, 2021, and yelled during a profanity-laced tirade that Beyoncé cannot sing and that Jay-Z does not belong on the summit of hip-hop music.

Trina, 46, is publicly and emphatically distancing herself from Trick’s incendiary comments about Bey and Jay. On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Trina posted a video for her 4.1 million Instagram followers showing her unqualified reverence for the pop goddess and her billionaire rapper-husband:

“ALL day, Everyday… The Queen,” Trina captioned a montage of some of Beyoncé’s most brilliant stage performances that included several images of Jay-Z.

Many of her fans laughingly agreed with Trina’s gesture.

“Lmaooooo Trina said I don’t want no smoke” one fan said, while another follower added: “Trina cleared herself from the bs expeditiously.”

“Sis said Trick views are not the views of the diamond princess,” a third commented.

Specifically, Trick Daddy, 46, said on Clubhouse that Queen Bey has not given back to the game that has rewarded her so much.

“Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherf—in’ self,” he said.

Trick added that Bey “ain’t trying to give back to music or nothing.

“Beyoncé is to R&B what JAY-Z is to New York. That’s why they together,” he said. “JAY-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?”

Trick’s reckless words were met with ferocious condemnation from the reputed Beyhive and others.