Trina and Eve to settle their differences in upcoming Verzuz battle

Verzuz just announced some of their summer line-ups and it includes Miami rapper Trina squaring off against Philly and Ruff Ryder MC, Eve. Trina has stated in the past that she was willing to put her catalog to the test and that she wanted to battle it out with Lil Kim. A huge fan of Kim, Trina previously stated that it would be more of a girls’ trip reunion than an actual competition.

“[Lil] Kim is that b—–. Let’s be very clear … when I came into the industry, this is who I looked at, looked up to. These are the lyrics that I recited, this is what made me know that it’s okay to talk that lethal s— … Therefore, I would feel like that’s equivalent because Kim is legendary, and she’s got mad records,” the Diamond Princess told Hood Rich radio in March.

While Kim didn’t accept the offer, it seems like Swizz Beatz felt his fellow Ruff Ryder Eve is up for the challenge on June 16. Trina and Eve have been friends throughout the years and have several collaborations together like “Gangsta B—–s” and “Ladies First.”

Verzuz also announced that Bow Wow and Soulja Boy’s square-off has been confirmed for June 26. The “Marco Polo” rappers have been trading jokes over the past few weeks as they prepare to face-off and Bow Wow let the fans know there was no beef between the two.

“Please get this clear. Soulja is my brotha for life. We will never in life beef. This is fun and games. I see fans like awww man here they go…. thats my dawg and thats why we can bag on each other the way we do. You guys have nothing to worry about,” posted Bow Wow on Twitter.

Verzuz also has a battle scheduled for July 1 as well, although the participants have yet to be announced. Check out Verzuz announcement below.