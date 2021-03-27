Trina discusses Lil Kim’s influence on hip-hop (video)

Miami rap star Trina is open to competing in a Verzuz battle if the opportunity presents itself and recently told DJ Scream on his “Hood Rich Radio” show that she’d like to put her catalog up against Lil Kim.

“[Lil] Kim is that b—–. Let’s be very clear … when I came into the industry, this is who I looked at, looked up to. These are the lyrics that I recited, this is what made me know that it’s okay to talk that lethal s— … Therefore, I would feel like that’s equivalent because Kim is legendary, and she’s got mad records,” stated the Diamond Princess.

Trina explained to Scream that it would be more like a girls’ trip than an actual battle.

“It won’t even feel like a competition because it’s a family thing,” she continued. “I’m probably gonna be so much more engaged in her records than anything, cuz it’ll go back to when I first heard her, so I’ll be in my vibe, like fanned out. … That’s just what I would say. That’s just my little opinion, but nobody reached out,” added the “Pull Over” hitmaker.

In related news, the Queen Bee was appointed as a new brand ambassador for the Brooklyn Nets in February.

“The Battle of the Cans is here!!! I’m proud to announce that The Brooklyn Nets Association along with Budweiser have appointed me as one of the official brand ambassadors of the @brooklynnets and @budweiserusa!!! I’m so excited to represent my hometown Brooklyn and Budweiser!!,” she posted on Instagram.

The Brooklyn Nets will conclude Women’s History Month by hosting their annual Women’s Empowerment Game on Monday, March 29 when the team takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center.

Throughout the evening, the Nets will highlight the accomplishments and contributions of female pioneers and history makers, along with honoring the women of BSE Global and Barclays Center by running the name of every female employee on the arena’s scoreboard and exterior LEDs.

A historical video tribute to the Brooklynettes dance team will be broadcast in-arena, followed by a performance with special guest Lil’ Kim, who also designed the tops the group will wear during the routine.

