Trina speaks grief, resilience and hope in ‘Da Baddest’

Rapper Trina, candidly shares her journey through profound grief in her new memoir, “Da Baddest.” Her recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show highlighted the emotional toll of losing her brother, mother, and niece.

Facing the shadows of loss

Trina’s grief journey began with a miscarriage during her early career while in a relationship with Lil Wayne from 2005 to 2007. She described suppressing her emotions due to industry pressure: “I would cry on the road, I would cry on the tour bus, I would cry in a hotel, but I would have to hit the stage that night.”

Tragedy strikes again

In 2013, Trina’s 19-year-old brother, Wilbrent Bain Jr., was murdered. “But the loss of my brother is when life went dark for me,” she shared. “Since 2013, my life was dark until now.”

Her mother’s passing in 2019 deepened her grief. “I really stopped believing in everything that I believe in life,” Trina said tearfully. “I just started breaking down. I don’t understand how do you live without your mom?”

In 2022, Trina faced another tragedy when her 17-year-old niece was killed in a shooting.

Finding strength through vulnerability

Amid her grief, Trina has experienced moments of joy, including her recent marriage to Benjamin Leon Kearse Jr. (Swurv) on May 22 in Miramar, Florida.

Trina’s story highlights the complexities of grief, especially for public figures. Her memoir encourages fans to acknowledge their feelings and seek healing.

She is not the first to write a memoir, here are seven additional memoirs from some of hip-hop and R&B’s biggest names:

1. “The Autobiography of Gucci Mane” by Gucci Mane: Released in 2017, this memoir details Gucci’s journey from a troubled youth to a hip-hop icon, including his struggles with addiction and legal issues.

2. “JAY-Z: Made in America” by Michael Eric Dyson: While not a traditional memoir, this 2019 book offers an in-depth analysis of JAY-Z’s lyrics and life, exploring his impact on American culture.

3. “The Beautiful Ones” by Prince: Published posthumously in 2019, this unfinished memoir provides insight into Prince’s early years and rise to stardom, offering a rare glimpse into the enigmatic artist’s life.

4. “Born to Use Mics: Reading Nas’s Illmatic” by Michael Eric Dyson and Sohail Daulatzai: This 2010 book, while not a traditional memoir, offers a deep dive into Nas’s seminal album “Illmatic” and its impact on hip-hop culture.

5. “Mo’ Meta Blues: The World According to Questlove” by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson: Released in 2013, this memoir by The Roots’ drummer offers a unique perspective on hip-hop history and Questlove’s personal journey in music.

6. “The Rose That Grew From Concrete” by Tupac Shakur: Published posthumously in 1999, this collection of Tupac’s poetry offers intimate insights into the legendary rapper’s thoughts and emotions.

7. “I Put a Spell on You: The Autobiography of Nina Simone” by Nina Simone: While not strictly hip-hop, this 1992 memoir by the influential jazz singer and civil rights activist has been hugely impactful on many hip-hop artists.

Trina’s “Da Baddest” joins these influential works, offering a powerful message of resilience in the face of loss. Her ability to find joy amidst sorrow serves as an inspiration to many, making her memoir a significant addition to hip-hop literature. These memoirs collectively provide a rich tapestry of personal stories, struggles, and triumphs that have shaped the landscape of hip-hop and R&B music.