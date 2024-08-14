Latto blasted by fans for naming Lil’ Kim the GOAT; she responds

Latto finally fired back after taking a lot of heat for naming Lil’ Kim as the greatest female rapper of all time.

The “Big Energy” emcee teamed up with her little sister, Brooklyn Nikole, for a session on Complex’s “GOAT Talk.” A little while into the video, Latto picked up a prompt that read “GOAT Female Rapper.”

Nikole reflexively named her elder sister, Latto, and declared, “not even being biased.”

“I listen to you the most,” Nikole added.

Meanwhile, Latto said she was “gonna give a real answer.”

“I mean, I am the GOAT though,” the suburban Atlanta native stated. “I’m my GOAT and that’s all that matters.”

However, for the “official” GOAT, Latto gave the nod to ’90s superstar and pioneer Lil’ Kim. She named her the GOAT for much more than her superior ability to spit bars. It also had to do with being a fashion icon, and creating timeless music and fashion.

“[She’s] gon’ forever be a staple in, not only rap, but like, female rap,” Latto added.

Latto also said Lil’ Kim is a queen for her personality off camera.

“I love that b—-,” she said before clasping her hand over her mouth. “I love her, and she’s Big Momma, too. It’s a Big Momma thing.”

Many fans, particularly the disciples of Nicki Minaj, took umbrage at Latto’s declaration that Lil’ Kim is the queen of female emcees.

“Even the crown is refusing to sit properly on her head, Lil’ Kim knows she’s not the Goat and these miserable b—-es are using her to spite the real Queen on hip hop,” one woman said on X, referencing Minaj.

“I thought we all agreed that @NICKIMINAJ was the GOAT. Latto is not everyone I guess,” added a second fan.

“Please get all the NEW rap girlies on live and start playing lil Kim I guarantee u they all going be on MUTE and that’s no shade to lil Kim but yall can’t keep using her because u don’t like nicki smh,” opined a third person.

After the onslaught of responses on X, TikTok and Instagram, Latto clapped back with a succinct message to her 13 million IG followers:

There were plenty of fans who concurred with Latto’s sentiments regarding Lil’ Kim, which can be summarized by this X user:

“Facts. Lil’ Kim set the bar and Nicki Minaj set an even bigger bar, but nonetheless Lil’ Kim was the first to show the rap girls what was achievable in mainstream media (Commercial Success, Features with the Rap Greats, Brand Deals, Fashion Influence, etc before the internet/streaming/social media).”