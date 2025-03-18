Kanye West crashes out on Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti

Kanye West went nuclear on the superstar rappers of today in another one of his Twitter tirades (now known as X).

Ye first angered his ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Ye, 47, just finished inciting outrage in his ex-wife Kim Kardashian by recording their eldest daughter, North West, in his explosive new song, “Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine,” without notifying her in advance. She has insinuated that she might have to seek legal remedies to guard against any future Kanye antics.

Ye then fired a series of shots at fellow emcees

The Jesus is King rapper quickly moved on to a series of self-righteous rants against the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Metro Boomin, Future and Tyler, the Creator.

Yeezy threw jabs at Tyler, the Creator for criticizing him for his bizarre loyalties to the Nazi Party. And he gathered Playboi Carti for contacting Kim Kardashian about potentially working on a song with her and Ye’s daughter, North West.

“Tell my niece North send me a song,” Playboi wrote on his Instagram Story after hearing her rap on the Yeezy track.

Ye took umbrage with Playboi Carti’s offer to his daughter

This sentence infuriated Ye, who spit flames at Playboi using all caps:

“I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI,” he wrote on X. “HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER. I DONT [GIVE] A F–K ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY S–T AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE. AND I DONT GIVE A F–K WHAT NO COMMENTS. THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS.”

The controversial rapper continued torching Playboi, saying, “I HELD MY TONGUE ABOUT [NOT] BEING ON CARTI ALBUM. HIM GOING TO MY EX TO ASK MY DAUGHTER TO BE ON A SONG 2 DAYS LATER WAS TOO FAR. NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME.”

Ye declared his hatred for Kendrick Lamar’s groundbreaking record

Ye quickly transitioned over to Kendrick Lamar, roaring to the world that he despised the classic Drake diss track “Not Like Us.”

“I HAAAAAATED Not Like Us,” he declared before daring K. Dot to engage in a lyrical battle with him. “KENDRICK PLEEEEASE COME DISS MEEEE ON BEHALF OF LUCIEN GRANGE. PLEEEEEASE.”

Ye feels betrayed by Future and Metro Boomin

Finally, in this latest round of Ye’s explosions, he detonated on Future and Metro Boomin for allegedly dissing him on a promised collaboration recently.