Kanye West vows to go to war with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is dropping fewer bars these days in favor of bizarre rants, problematic tirades, selling Nazi memorabilia, and now is engaging in legal threats against his ex-wife.

The rapper, legally named “Ye,” vows to go to war with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian after she trademarked their children’s names. This comes after the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star tried to legally prevent the College Dropout lyricist from using their daughter, North West, in a new song.

Ye drops new song against Kim Kardashian’s wishes

Her protestations notwithstanding, Ye released the song in question on Saturday night, March 15, called “Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine.” The track features beleaguered Bad Boy boss Sean “Diddy” Combs, his son Christian Combs, a new artist named Jasmine Williams, and Kanye’s daughter North.

TMZ reports that Kardashian dispatched her legal team to send out threatening letters to Ye “demanding a cease & desist” and had an “emergency hearing with a mediator and a judge.” Kanye reportedly did not attend the court sessions, but then reportedly “promised not to drop the song.”

Now we know that Ye released the track anyhow.

The new song features Diddy, King Combs, and North West

The song begins with a voice that sounds like Diddy thanking Ye profusely for caring for his children. Diddy is locked up on a trio of felony charges related to sex trafficking. His trial begins May 5.

“Thank you so much for just taking care of my kids, man. That meant so much to me,” Diddy spoke on the track. “Ain’t nobody reach out; nobody called. Nobody. That meant so much for you to reach out.”

Ye then reciprocates the brotherly love, saying, “Absolutely. I love you so much. You raised me even when I ain’t know you.”

Ye’s daughter, North, spits a few bars on the track during a recent visit to her father, rapping: “When you see me shining, then you see the light/Running through the jungle I get treated right/Surrounded by fake fans I don’t even like.”

When Kardashian got wind of Kanye’s was about to be released, she lost it, TMZ states. Kardashian doesn’t want North to have any affiliations with Diddy in light of the heinous crimes he’s accused of.

Ye, in response, posted a series of text correspondence between the two.

He wrote “I’m never speaking with you again” to Kardashian to which she retorted, “I asked u at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes when she’s 18. It goes to her so stop. I sent paper work over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song To protect her One person has to trademark!”

Ye threatens to go to war with Kim Kardashian

Kardashian said that when the children were born, they would receive the Kardashian name “so no one else would take them.”

However, Kanye recalls this differently and threatens Kardashian. “Amend it, or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me.”