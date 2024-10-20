Fans slam Trina for saying she runs her husband (video)

Fans were disgusted that Miami rap icon Trina said that she’s “in charge” of her husband and that he’s prohibited from spending “a dime without my consent.”

Trina made the public pronouncement while visiting the “All Things Keyshia Ka’Oir” podcast

Trina married Benjamin Leon Kearse Jr., aka Swurv, in May 2024 in Miramar, Fla., about 25 miles northwest of Miami. Trina said her husband cannot spend his money without her knowledge or consent “Da Baddest B—-” femcee said she didn’t make her husband sign a prenuptial agreement and that he willingly gives her all his money and she oversees the couple’s finances. “My husband brings all of his money to me, so I’m in charge. He can’t spend a dime without my consent. He can’t spend a dime for nothing unless it goes through me,” she said resolutely and authoritatively.



Fans adamantly disagreed with Trina’s marital philosophy

Fans were mostly against Trina’ marital philosophy as they sounded off with strong words in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk.

“This the underlay for the overlay! He cleaning up in the Divorce 🤦🏾‍♂️.”

“Some stuff you don’t say out loud. Smh let’s see how that ages.”

“Why would you tell people that?”

“Some things are better left untold! Smh you will be cheated on by the spring.”

Two people said, “embarrassing.”

“Saying this about your husband on a public platform is crazy!

“Child please. That ‘I’m in control in a relationship’ won’t last long. That’s not what marriage is about. Take ‘control’ out of the vocabulary.’”

Many fans made sure to let Trina know about their feelings personal when she posted the interview for her five million Instagram followers.

“Embarrassed your husband, bet he feel so small rn,” one fan posted, while another offered a brutal prognosis by saying: “That was GARBAGE the way you did that about your husband. I won’t give yall 3yrs … but good luck tho.”