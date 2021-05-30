Bow Wow and his ex air their grievances on Instagram

Bow Wow and Olivia Sky, the mother of his 8-month-old son Stone Moss have been airing their grievances out on social media once again as co-parenting seems to be tough for the two. Olivia Sky posted a video on Instagram explaining that Bow Wow seems to be making her life a little hectic and that she’s basically a single mother.

“I stay humble, I stay out the way, I get my own money, I f—–g focus on myself, I’m the best mom for my baby. And it still don’t be enough for n—-s. [They’ll] still find something to tear you down, still try to find a way to make you think you’re doing something wrong — why are you trying to f—k with me so hard dude? Why are you trying to make this single mom s–t so f–—-g hard? This co-parenting s–t could be so easy but n—-s would rather make it hard and that’s crazy.”

Olivia Sky then released a series of IG posts to share with the world that she was battling postpartum depression and the rapper born Shad Moss wasn’t making her life any easier and has even been antagonizing her about her mental state.

