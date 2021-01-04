Bow Wow reveals his son’s name

Bow Wow didn’t wait long to engage with his fans for the New Year and hosted a Q&A on Twitter. During the chat, a fan asked him, ‘what his son’s name was,’ which he responded, “I’ve never told anyone. But my son’s name is Stone.”

In regards of how the child’s name came to be, he also revealed, “Mom named him.”

Bow Wow welcomed his first born son in September from his relationship with Olivia Sky. He also has a 9-year old named Shai Moss with Joie Chavis. Chavis is also the mother of Future’s son Hendrix.

The rapper-actor then let the world know that he’s working on a new project, which may be his final rap recording. He tweeted, “My last album ‘Before 30’ then focusing more on film and tv. I got some great things coming with my daughter you all will love. It should be a good year. I’m praying on it.”

Hopefully, Covid-19 will let up soon because the “Bounce With Me” rapper is missing the stage too. When asked about his plans for his upcoming birthday on March 9, he teased, “Lets see… turning 34 hahahaha it looks like ima be on millennium tour. But IF that does happen. Ill be on a boat somewhere.”

In related news, his hit series Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta will return on the WE network on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 9 p.m. WE released a statement about the fourth season, saying, “We will see things shaking up between the cast members as they tackle politics, rivalries and grudges amid the pandemic. Bow Wow’s past comes back to haunt him when a mystery woman leaks a shocking secret.

“Da Brat’s also in love, but can’t escape drama in the dirty A. Ms. Deb then drops a bomb that threatens Waka and Tammy’s core beliefs and their happiness.”

The show also stars Reginae Carter and Ayana Fite.