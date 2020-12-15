Bow Wow wants BET to hire him, says the network has lost its way

Even casual Bow Wow fans know by now that the veteran rapper is prone to occasional bloviation.

Shad Moss’ latest stream of consciousness involves his desire to be hired as a high-ranking executive at BET. He says the Black-centric station has lost its way and forgot what made it indispensable TV fare for millions of urbanites.

Bow Wow, 34, said Black Entertainment Television no longer includes the ingredients that appealed to many folks and therefore made it strong, such as: “Cita’s World,” “Rap City,” “Midnight Love,” “Video Soul,” “College Hill,” “BET: Uncut” and “BET Next.”

The “Roc the Mic” emcee now wants to rock with BET, instead of working for them as he did in the 1990s as host of “106 & Park,” and restore the station to its lofty perch in the culture.

“My only dream job now is I want to take over BET. I want a high position,” Bow Wow wrote in a long soliloquy on Twitter. “I was blessed to host but NOW i want an office. I want to run and come up with content for the network. I know what they missing. All you have to do is LISTEN to the people.”

He added, “BET forgot what made them HOT! The MUSIC!!! breaking artist etc… music shows that mattered. Now its [sic] like lifetime. Just a bunch of sitcoms. Do you know the only time there is music on BET IS when there is an award show? Think about that. Like 3 x out the year. Thats [sic] crazy!”

Later down the line, Bow Wow indicated he tried to get an equivalent position at the Diddy-owned Revolt TV, but they couldn’t come to an agreement.

Bow Wow also enumerated the things that he would propose, implement or bring back.

My dream list for BET: Rap city is back – hosted by SMACK

106& Park is back – digitally and tv

Since we in a virual world why not bring back Cita but revamped. Im def bringing back – UNCUT (online only) And should we bring back college hill? Plus more shows and content. — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 14, 2020

Also i want to support the new upcoming and unsigned artist and have a show or a lane for them too at @bet we use to have music matters. We must keep the culture moving and new. — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 14, 2020

Far off these cats in the office be. Im not scared. If its hot you gotta get them on. No matta what! We must create music shows and content for these new artist to have a place to go and call home! Cant be scared in this business if you want to be #1 — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 14, 2020

Facts: Do you know how Bobby Smurda got on 106&PARK? We had meetings After meetings.. they kept saying no! I FOUGHT FOR BOBBY up there like no? Hes the hottest artist in nyc we pride off breaking young artist and we not gone have em? Eventually they listened to me. Thats how… — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 14, 2020

I need to speak with president of BET Scott M Mills about hiring me to a position where i can run the content and create shows and bring bet back to relevancy I CAN DO THAT IN MY SLEEP! — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 14, 2020

I want to shoot it diff. I want it gritty dirty i want nee cameras to shoot this on. We want cursing we want bars lets push the envelope. Drop the explicit versions online. FRIDAYS BECAME OUR MOST HIGHEST RATED DAY OF THE WEEK” a# — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 14, 2020

Facts: I came to BET and told em “yo freestyle friday is garbage! I hate even being out there knowing sone of these cats cant rap at all. Lets do this Ima get all the battle rappers and smack we gone re do it and name it ULTIMATE FREESTYLE FRIDAY URL.” … — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 14, 2020

Bringing 106&Park to Atlanta! Its time for a new energy its time we move with the culture. 106&Park must be shot in ATL now. The pandemic hit nyc is shut down. Business is booming here. All the celebs are here. That would be my 1st major move. LIVE AUDIENCE! On tv and Stream live — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 14, 2020

Social media kept the fire burning in Bow Wow as they peppered the “Growing Up Hip Hop” producer with a number of questions or viewpoints.

Im NOT HOSTING A THING! Ima be in the office! Making things happen. For the people! Ive done the hosting thing for them. Im in a suit when i show up for work. https://t.co/dw18Z8Plm9 — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 14, 2020

Think about it… mulatto never got the chance to hit the 106 stage. Summer walker nle choppa yachty lil baby da baby megan jack harlow …. etc… list goes on! Its crazy to know there is no platform we can call home or go to. We gotta change this ASAP! @bet — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 14, 2020

My first mission is to bring back 106&Park! If @bet decides to take this meeting with me… who would yall want to host ? — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 14, 2020

Yes! With todays tech cita gone look so real! And she would be fine too! With original voice. Cita was an original city girl 😂 her ghetto ways were relatable. Who can you relate to now on BET? https://t.co/NJtwGNWClO — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 14, 2020

Bet awards rating drop yearly brotha. Steve harvey’s game show beat the awards in ratings. Cbs aired the awards through them as well to help BET get 3 million viewers. If it wasnt for that bet was gonna get 1 m viewers. Thats not good at all! https://t.co/3WTHdo0no8 — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 14, 2020

Puff is the culture! He wouldnt give me the position i want. BET will. I can show case that a 33 yr old black man can run a billion dollar company. It would showcase my executive skills more with BET! https://t.co/TmoNYnVnEg — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 14, 2020

Hard to do. Have to have the roght backing. Puff will tell u its stressful. Oprah had issues at first until tyler came with some content that got OWN going. I gotta crawl before i walk my bros. https://t.co/7wfjqx1Oj9 — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 14, 2020

We gone change that. Dont matter who owns it. Let us make the tv we know how to make so everyone wins. Its simple. https://t.co/xBOoXxwSrx — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 14, 2020