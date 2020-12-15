 Skip to content

Bow Wow wants BET to hire him, says the network has lost its way

By Terry Shropshire | December 15, 2020 |

Even casual Bow Wow fans know by now that the veteran rapper is prone to occasional bloviation.

Shad Moss’ latest stream of consciousness involves his desire to be hired as a high-ranking executive at BET. He says the Black-centric station has lost its way and forgot what made it indispensable TV fare for millions of urbanites.

Bow Wow, 34, said Black Entertainment Television no longer includes the ingredients that appealed to many folks and therefore made it strong, such as: “Cita’s World,” “Rap City,” “Midnight Love,” “Video Soul,” “College Hill,” “BET: Uncut” and “BET Next.”

The “Roc the Mic” emcee now wants to rock with BET, instead of working for them as he did in the 1990s as host of “106 & Park,” and restore the station to its lofty perch in the culture.

“My only dream job now is I want to take over BET. I want a high position,” Bow Wow wrote in a long soliloquy on Twitter. “I was blessed to host but NOW i want an office. I want to run and come up with content for the network. I know what they missing. All you have to do is LISTEN to the people.”

He added, “BET forgot what made them HOT! The MUSIC!!! breaking artist etc… music shows that mattered. Now its [sic] like lifetime. Just a bunch of sitcoms. Do you know the only time there is music on BET IS when there is an award show? Think about that. Like 3 x out the year. Thats [sic] crazy!”

Later down the line, Bow Wow indicated he tried to get an equivalent position at the Diddy-owned Revolt TV, but they couldn’t come to an agreement.

Bow Wow also enumerated the things that he would propose, implement or bring back.

 

Social media kept the fire burning in Bow Wow as they peppered the “Growing Up Hip Hop” producer with a number of questions or viewpoints.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



