Bow Wow blasts older rappers for allegedly disrespecting younger emcees

Bow Wow had some pointed words for those past-their-prime rappers who are allegedly hating on the newer generation of star emcees.

The Columbus, Ohio-born rapper, whose real name is Shad Moss, explained to his 4.6 million Instagram followers how the legends and OG rappers need to stop sniping at the new generation of hip-hop stars of today.

“Some of these older guys are starting to look like haters,” Bow Wow, 33, wrote, according to Love B. Scott and Rap Up.

“You not pose to understand the music,” Bow Wow continued, adding, “but lets praise these young artist for making a way for themselves. Some of yall old heads have to accept its over and find a new way to continue on your legacy. Doesnt look good on yall resume.(sic)”

Bow Wow has a unique perspective in that he can identify with both the older and the newer lyricists on the scene. Even though he’s only 33 years old, considered a prime age for a rapper, Bow Wow has been rapping for more than 20 years, so he’s considered an old head.

“I’m all for whats going on I love what these young brothaz is doing!” Bow Wow penned. “Keep it up you guys are now! and the future of this business dont let nobody tell you different!”