Comedian Katt Williams recently shed light on the real reason Steve Harvey quit stand-up comedy, contradicting Harvey’s previous claims on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, “Club Shay Shay.” Harvey had asserted that his stand-up career ended due to his involvement in seven television shows simultaneously.

However, Williams disputed this, stating, “Steve told you the reason he stopped doing stand-up is because he had seven TV shows. The problem is when he stopped stand-up, he didn’t have those seven TV shows.”

Williams claims Harvey’s stand-up career ended after a comedic duel with him in Detroit, which was witnessed by 10,000 spectators.

Williams says he exposed his baldness and wig, which led to Harvey’s stand-up downfall.

“That’s why he couldn’t do stand-up anymore, imagine him coming here and telling another story,” Williams told Sharpe.

Williams also criticized Harvey for blaming his colleagues, including Bernie Mac, for aspiring to be movie stars, while Harvey himself allegedly sought a role in Ocean’s 11.

Harvey has not yet responded to Williams’ allegations.

Williams also accused other comedians of lying on “Club Shay Shay, “declaring 2024 as the year for the truth to be revealed.

Williams continues to solidify his reputation as one of the most controversial yet candid figures in the comedy world. While his approach may stir controversy, it also positions Williams as a unique voice who is unafraid to expose what he sees as the truth.