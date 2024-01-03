Katt Williams says Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey stole jokes (video)

Caustic comedian Katt Williams unleashed his fury on the popular podcast “Club Shay Shay” when he accused legendary comedians of stealing jokes from him and others.

With “Club Shay Shay” host and NFL legend Shannon Sharpe listening in, Williams accused Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey of stealing his funny one-liners and jokes from Mark Curry.

“Cedric did the same thing. Cedric told you when you asked him, ‘Did you steal Katt Williams’ joke?’ He said, ‘It don’t line up,'” Williams alleged. “How doesn’t it line up that I did it on TV in 2018? You came to see me at the Comedy Store do it in 2019, and then did it on The Kings of Comedy?'”

“What doesn’t line up? This is a televised joke that Mark Curry helped me punch up and get to the level that it was,” Williams added, referencing the star of the defunct sitcom “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.”

Katt Williams talking about Cedric The Entertainer stealing his jokes and the problem he got with Steve Harvey, Shannon Sharpe got one with this interview pic.twitter.com/Zwgk0ELDFo — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 3, 2024

Williams, whose filmography includes Norbit, First Sunday, and Scary Movie 5, then trained his sights on Harvey, calling him both a hater and a man who has plagiarized other comedians’ works.

Specifically, Williams said the “Family Feud” host stole Curry’s look from “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” for his 1990s sitcom, “The Steve Harvey Show.”

“The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had. Now Steve got a sitcom where he’s the principal, and he’s wearing a suit. And then he gets this high-top fade, making all Black men think he’s got the best lineup in the business. And it’s a man unit,” he said.

Williams revved it up to another gear in his dissection of Harvey.

“Then you ask him, ‘Why aren’t you a movie star?’ ‘I didn’t want to be a movie star,'” Williams said as he continued to mimic Harvey. “This is the same guy that hated on Bernie [Mac] with this same thing.”

Williams added that Harvey “couldn’t be a movie star.”

He said, “There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asks for a country bumpkin Black dude who can’t talk good […] and looks like Mr. Potato Head. There ain’t none. You have to have range.”

When Sharpe said he may need to take away Williams’ alcoholic beverage, the comedian returned to dismantling Cedric the Entertainer.

Williams said the Barbershop actor cannot be a major movie star because he resembles a “walrus.” He also said Cedric is not multi-talented and, therefore, is not qualified to carry the “Entertainer” title.

“We found out he can’t sing, can’t dance, and doesn’t write jokes,” Williams said. “He did four comedy specials. They’re so bad, Shannon, they’re not available on Netflix or Tubi.”

Below is the “Club Shay Shay” podcast episode in its entirety.