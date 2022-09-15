Search
The joke Michael Blackson made about Katt Williams that ticked him off

Katt Williams wasn’t too fond of this joke from Michael Blackson
Michael Blackson performing at Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis (Photo by Nagashia Jackson for rolling out)

Michael Blackson and Katt Williams are two raw, uncut comedians that lay everything out on the stage when they perform, but apparently that changes when the joke is on them.

Blackson recently found that out about Willians while filming for Nick Cannon’s “Wild N’ Out” show. According to Blackson, Williams verbally attacked him for comments made about him on “Drink Champs” last year.


“Look at Katt Williams. He fought a 10-year-old kid and smoked crack, but he’s so likable and lovable. Katt can go out and do a movie or whatever he wants,” Blackson said on the episode of “Drink Champs.”

On Sept. 14, Blackson tweeted about the incident.


“Life is too short to be beefing especially with people you love,” Blackson said. “I love every comedian like a brother, sometimes we say things about each other and it comes out the wrong way, but we don’t mean no harm. Katt Williams is still mad about something I said on ‘Drink Champs’ last summer.”

“We ended up on opposite teams and all his jokes towards me were insults on my career while I tried to keep my jokes towards him on his height and permed hair,” Blackson continued. “I tried to keep it fun so people won’t know we had a problem with each other, but that midget n—- kept going hard. LOL SMH.”

Of course, Blackson couldn’t go on with the apology without adding in a few jokes.

Williams is the type of comedian that doesn’t care about anything he says, so it’s interesting to see that he couldn’t take a joke.

