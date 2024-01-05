Welcome to 2024! Here are some of the newest music releases for the new year.

Houston rap legend Paul Wall recently released The Great Wall on Dec. 15, which features Lil Keke, That Mexican OT, Charlie Boy and Bun B.

“What I’m most proud of on it are some of the producers on there and getting to work with some of my favorites from over the years,” Wall said to rolling out. “My boy Solo, BigSwift, they did their thang on there, definitely. Working with them was something I looked forward to my whole life … DJ Fresh came with it, too. DJ Fresh produced a bulk of the album.”

Torae released “The Bubble Chip.”

Markee Steele released his new album, Sophomore Slump.

Zaytoven and his son Zayskii released a collaborative album, I’m The One, for his birthday.

Playboi Carti released “BACKR00MS,” which features Travis Scott.

Veeze released “Worst.”

Soft rock sibling band Infinity Song released the Metamorphosis project, which features the single “Hater’s Anthem.”

NLE Choppa released “AUNTIE LIVING ROOM.”

Fredo Bang released “Come Thru.”

Finesse2Tymes released “Gangstafied,” which features BG.

Tre Savage and YoungBoy Never Broke Again released “FYN.”

Rob49 released “Homebody.”

Lil Tjay released “Scared 2 Be Lonely.”

Tony Shhnow released “POP OUT,” which features Luh Tyler.

BabyTron released “New Year, Same Tron.”

Rio Da Yung OG released “2023 Rio” while locked behind bars.

1Up Tee released “Lose Lose.”

G Herbo released “3 AM IN PHILLY!”