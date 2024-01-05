New music Friday: Paul Wall, Playboi Carti, Infinity Song, Torae

Here are some of the top new releases for the week of Jan. 5

Welcome to 2024! Here are some of the newest music releases for the new year.

Houston rap legend Paul Wall recently released The Great Wall on Dec. 15, which features Lil Keke, That Mexican OT, Charlie Boy and Bun B.


“What I’m most proud of on it are some of the producers on there and getting to work with some of my favorites from over the years,” Wall said to rolling out. “My boy Solo, BigSwift, they did their thang on there, definitely. Working with them was something I looked forward to my whole life … DJ Fresh came with it, too. DJ Fresh produced a bulk of the album.”

YouTube video

Torae released “The Bubble Chip.”


YouTube video

Markee Steele released his new album, Sophomore Slump.

Zaytoven and his son Zayskii released a collaborative album, I’m The One, for his birthday.

Playboi Carti released “BACKR00MS,” which features Travis Scott.

YouTube video

Veeze released “Worst.”

YouTube video

Soft rock sibling band Infinity Song released the Metamorphosis project, which features the single “Hater’s Anthem.”

YouTube video

NLE Choppa released “AUNTIE LIVING ROOM.”

YouTube video

Fredo Bang released “Come Thru.”

YouTube video

Finesse2Tymes released “Gangstafied,” which features BG.

YouTube video

Tre Savage and YoungBoy Never Broke Again released “FYN.”

YouTube video

Rob49 released “Homebody.”

YouTube video

Lil Tjay released “Scared 2 Be Lonely.”

YouTube video

Tony Shhnow released “POP OUT,” which features Luh Tyler.

YouTube video

BabyTron released “New Year, Same Tron.”

YouTube video

Rio Da Yung OG released “2023 Rio” while locked behind bars.

YouTube video

1Up Tee released “Lose Lose.”

YouTube video

G Herbo released “3 AM IN PHILLY!”

YouTube video
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new