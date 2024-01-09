Chicago events honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in January

Chicago is gearing up to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 2024 with a variety of events and activities. This annual celebration serves as a reminder of Dr. King’s tireless efforts in the fight for civil rights and justice for all. From educational discussions to lively concerts, there are numerous ways for the Chicago community to come together and commemorate this important day.

PUSH Excel Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast

Date: January 15, 2024

Time: 7:30 am – 11:00 am

Location: Apostolic Church Of God, 6320 S Dorchester Chicago IL 60637

The 34th Annual Martin Luther King Scholarship Breakfast hosted by PUSH for Excellence recognizes and awards scholarships to students nationwide, uniting leaders, businesses, and the community.

Art Institute of Chicago – Discussion and Gallery

Date: January 15, 2024

Time: 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Location: 111 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60603

Explore Dr. King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” through art interpretations at the Art Institute of Chicago. This gallery aims to delve into the themes of justice, resistance, and faith, guided by the words of Dr. King himself.

Chicago History Museum – MLK Day Family Event

Date: January 15, 2024

Time: 10 am – 3 pm

Location: Chicago History Museum, 1601 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614

Bring your family to the Chicago History Museum for a day filled with musical performances, interactive activities, and community engagement. This family-friendly event celebrates Dr. King’s enduring legacy.

University Of Chicago – MLK Commemoration Celebration

Date: January 30, 2024

Time: 6 pm

Location: Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, 5850 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL 60637

Join the University of Chicago for a Commemoration Celebration that will take place at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, the site of one of Dr. King’s first major speeches in Chicago.

Chicago Sinfonietta Annual MLK Tribute Concert: Pulse

Date: January 15, 2024

Location: Auditorium Theatre, 50 E Ida B Wells Dr, Chicago IL 60605

Experience the Chicago Sinfonietta’s annual MLK Tribute Concert, “Pulse,” which celebrates the enduring legacy of Dr. King through music that embodies perseverance, triumph, and hope.

MLK Day of Service with My Block, My Hood, My City

Date: January 16, 2024

Time: 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Join My Block, My Hood, My City for a community event dedicated to Dr. King’s legacy. Volunteers are needed to support the M3 March on Madison to End Gun Violence by creating picket signs and taking other actions.

Healing House with Rhythm Nation: MLK Weekend

Date: January 13, 2024

Time: 7:00 pm – 12:00 am

Location: 1550 N Milwaukee Ave, 2nd Floor, Chicago, IL

Enjoy an early evening of music and dance at Healing House, a gathering focused on community, wellness, and the healing power of House music.

The Go Hub Presents: The North Lawndale Racial Justice Ride

Date: January 15, 2024

Location: 1350 W Ogden Ave, Chicago, IL

Participate in the North Lawndale Racial Justice Ride, organized by Equiticity and community partners, as a meaningful way to honor Dr. King’s commitment to racial justice.

Hyde Park Art Center – MLK DAY 2024: Yesterdays, Todays, and Tomorrows

Date: January 30, 2024

Time: 6:00 pm

Location: Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL 60615

This annual event explores the influence of Dr. King’s legacy on culture, featuring folklore, music, and conversations rooted in afro-futurism.

Chicago Children’s Museum – Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration

Date: January 15, 2024

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Location: 700 East Grand Avenue, Suite 127, Chicago, IL 60611

Join the Chicago Children’s Museum for a day-long celebration honoring Dr. King’s contributions to civil rights and equality.