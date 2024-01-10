Charles Barkley would have punched Aaron Rodgers in the face.

Once again, the New York Jets quarterback has been in the news for his conspiracy theories and controversial beliefs on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

This time around, Rodgers claimed late-night television show host Jimmy Kimmel would be mentioned on the Jeffrey Epstein list of celebrities and powerful people affiliated with his infamous island full of sex-trafficked people and underage children exploited to perform sexual acts. Rodgers said Kimmel should be nervous about the list coming out. When it did, Kimmel was not mentioned on it.

Kimmel said if Rodgers wanted to discuss that, the two parties should meet in court with a judge present.

“When someone who’s won a Super Bowl and did all the State Farm commercials says something like this, people believe it,” Kimmel said. “A lot of delusional people honestly think I am meeting up with Tom Hanks and Oprah at Shakey’s once a week to eat pizza and drink the blood of pizza.”

Rodgers responded before ESPN suspended him for the remainder of the NFL season. He said his issues with Kimmel date back to when Rodgers didn’t get his COVID vaccine, and the host made jokes about him and his fellow unvaccinated community members.

On “CBS Mornings” with Gayle King, Barkley didn’t hold back when answering what he would do if Rodgers claimed he was on the Epstein list.

“I would have punched him in the face,” Barkley said.

“What do you mean punch him in the face?” King asked.

“You know what the hell punch him in the face means,” Barkley said. “I think when you’re in the limelight, people can say what they want about you. That comes with the territory, but when you start comparing people and saying, ‘You hang out with pedophiles,’ people having sex with underage girls, that’s dangerous.”

Barkley also said he doesn’t know Rodgers, and he’s only said hello to him in passing a couple of times.

“But you mean metaphorically you would punch him in the face, correct?” King asked.

“No, I meant rhetorically, whatever the hell,” Barkley said.