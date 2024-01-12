Selena Gomez listens to Ariana Grande nonstop

Selena Gomez says she cannot stop listening to Ariana Grande.

The two pop stars have often been pitted against each other, but the “Only Murders in the Building” star is making it known that she is a huge fan of the singer as she makes her return with the new single. “Yes, And?“

“I cannot do anything fun without listening to Ariana. I feel so empowered and I think she is incredible and I just have so much fun. I’m the girl who’s playing Ariana all the time … I think she’s amazing,” Gomez gushed while speaking to SiriusXM Hits 1.

House-infused dance tune “Yes, And?” has only been out for less than 24 hours and is already a hit.

While the sound is fun and playful, fiery Grande lays into her critics in the lyrics.

“Don’t comment on my body, do not reply / Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose! I ride,” she sings.

“My tongue is sacred, I speak upon what I like / Protected, sexy, discerning with my time,” the hitmaker also sings about protecting her privacy.

After fans solved a cryptic code in a teaser for her music video for the track, it appears her upcoming album could be called Eternal Sunshine in tribute to her late former boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, whom she dated from 2016 to 2018.

In the clip, a card reads “ag7” and “your presence has been exclusively requested” and includes the coordinates for Montauk, New York, where the Jim Carrey film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was filmed.

Miller — who tragically died from an accidental overdose at 26 in September 2018 — was a huge fan of the film and Grande loves Carrey.

“I love Jim Carrey when he’s being serious. He killed this role. Whenever I’m talking to a girl, I always tell them to watch Eternal Sunshine. It cuts deep,” he said while speaking to Complex in 2013.