The Black American Music Association and a treasure trove of musical icons celebrated the inaugural ICE Medal of Honor gala in Atlanta. Those in attendance included Grandmaster Flash, the co-founder of what became the global, multibillion-dollar hip-hop industry; prolific Grammy-winning producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis; Jermaine Dupri; Bryan-Michael Cox; singer Kenny Lattimore, and rapper Domani Harris.

It was apropos that ICE — Imperial Crown of Excellence — Medal of Honor event was held at the towering Bank of America building in Midtown Atlanta. These musical savants have enriched tens of millions of people by writing soundtracks to their lives.

“We are thrilled to launch the ICE Medal of Honor and to recognize these outstanding individuals who have made an enduring mark on the world through their art and creativity,” said Michael Mauldin, the co-producer of the ICE Medal of Honor event and chairman of BAMA. “This celebration is a testament to the power of Black American music in shaping culture and inspiring generations.”

Among the distinguished recipients of The ICE Medal of Honor are some of the preeminent names in American music history, including:

Grandmaster Flash – Transformative Award



Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis – Global Creative Impact Honor



Suzanne de Passe – Trailblazer Honor



Jeffrey Harleston – Music Executive Leadership of the Year



Robert “Kool” Bell – Lifetime Achievement Honor



Muni Long, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox – R&B Song of the Year



SoSo Def Records – Artist Development Label of an Era



LaFace Records – Artist Development Label of an Era



Domani Harris: New Developing Artist of the Year.

Transgenerational music maestros Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox were honored with the “Song of the Year” award for their seismic hit “Made for Me.”

Special recognition was given to two of Atlanta’s most recent fallen soldiers: Clay Evans and Rico Wade, the founder of The Dungeon Family, which helped to sculpt and cultivate the sounds of seminal bands OutKast and Goodie Mob.

Also receiving recognition was Dr. Uzee Brown Jr., who retired earlier this year as professor and Chair of the Morehouse College Music Department after 49 years. The past president of the National Association of Negro Musicians, Brown’s works have been performed at prestigious institutions such as the Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall.