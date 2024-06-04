Sean Kingston in Florida jail after being extradited from California

Sean Kingston is back in Florida, albeit not on his own terms.

The 34-year-old singer, born Lisean Anderson, was officially booked into the Broward County jail on Sunday, June 2 after being arrested on fraud and theft charges while performing at a show in California last week. Kingston’s mother, Janice Turner, was also arrested in connection to the case on the same day and was released the next day after posting bail of $160K.

Kingston is being accused of stealing a number of item,s including jewelry, a custom bed, and a Cadillac Escalade in addition to allegedly defrauding First Republic Bank of almost $50,000. Additional charges levied against the “Beautiful Girls” singer include trafficking stolen property and writing bad checks.

“People love negative energy!” he wrote in an Instagram post after his mother’s arrest following a raid at their rented Florida mansion. “I am good and so is my mother! My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.”

In February, Ver Ver Entertainment LLC filed suit against the singer for breach of contract and fraud for failing to make good on a negotiated deal made between the parties in which Kingston would make two discounted payments on a big-screen television and sound system in exchange for creating promotional videos for the company to use.

Kingston reportedly failed to make the second payment as agreed upon and also did not make good on his promise of creating the promotional videos for the company to use with pop star Justin Bieber, whom he collaborated with on the song “Eenie Meenie.”

This most recent charge is not the first time in which Kingston has been accused of cheating a company out of expensive merchandise.

Last November, he was sued for over a million dollars by high-end watch company, Dream Watch, after allegedly failing to send a promised wire payment for luxury watches by popular designers Patek Phillipe and Richard Mille.

Kingston is currently being held in the Broward County jail on $100K bond.