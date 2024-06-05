Ice Spice has made a name for herself as the music world’s newest versatile artist since debuting with “Munch (Feelin’ U)” in the fall of 2022. The song helped Ice Spice earn her first RIAA-certified gold plaque and gained almost 120 million streams on Spotify. She has accumulated over 2.5 billion streams, achieved multiple top five Hot 100 singles, and received four Grammy nominations, including nods for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Ice announced that her highly anticipated debut album is confirmed to be released on July 26 through 10K Projects/Capitol Records. Its title is a nod to her birth date on Jan. 1, 2000. Her full-length debut will include her latest single, “Gimmie A Light.”

Ice also announced the Y2K! World Tour, her first-ever global tour with festival dates spanning Europe, the U.K., and North America this summer. The 24-date tour, a testament to her global fan base, begins in Europe with various festival performances, including Roskilde Festival in Denmark, Rolling Loud Europe in Austria, and Wireless Festival in London.

The North American tour, a not-to-be-missed event, will begin in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, July 30. It will then make additional stops in Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Atlanta before wrapping up on Saturday, Aug. 31, in Miami. The tour will be further enhanced by the presence of special guests RIOTUSA and Cash Cobain, adding to the excitement of the show.

The exclusive Citi presale kicks off today at 1 p.m. Don’t miss out. The artist presale starts Thursday, June 6, at 8 a.m. The general on-sale begins on Friday, June 7, at IceSpiceMusic.com. Fans can also buy VIP Packages, including general admission tickets, a meet and greet, and an individual photo opportunity with Ice Spice.