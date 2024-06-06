A congressman from Indiana is demanding that the WNBA administer severe punishment on WNBA star Chennedy Carter who forcefully bumped Caitlin Clark to the ground during a dead-ball moment.

Carter was ceaselessly excoriated by Clark’s vast national fanbase over the weekend of June 1-2 after she rammed her shoulder into Clark, causing her to careen to the court during Saturday’s game. Carter was only given a foul for the non-sportsman like play during the game, but it was upgraded to a flagrant foul after the league reviewed it on Monday, June 3.

Carter, however, was not suspended nor fined for the brutal play. And this enrages Indiana Congressman Jim Banks.

“Chennedy Carter went out of her way to knock Clark to the floor while neither player had the ball. Further, the excessive attack was visibly cheered on and supported by Carter’s teammate Angel Reese,” Banks said in an open letter obtained by the Daily Mail.

It must be noted that Banks is the Republican nominee for an Indiana Senate seat this November, which would be a political upgrade for him.

Banks continued on his rant, saying, “Indiana is a basketball state. We don’t wince at aggressive defense, but this was not an example of playing ‘tough’; it was a cheap shot that could have resulted in an injury and should not be tolerated,” he rails at the WNBA.

“It is not only a disservice to Clark and the Indiana Fever, it’s a disservice to the millions of young girls who are watching with dreams of playing in the WNBA one day.”

Congressman Jim Banks fires off a questionnaire he wants the WNBA to answer

The representative then posed several questions to ensure of Clark, the reigning Rookie of the Month, moving forward into the rest of the season.