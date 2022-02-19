WNBA’s Chennedy Carter wants to become a star in LA with Liz Cambage

For the first time since last summer, Los Angeles Sparks guard Chennedy “Hollywood” Carter addressed members of the media on Feb. 17.

Carter hasn’t had a chance to speak to the masses since her former team, the Atlanta Dream, suspended her due to “conduct detrimental to the team,” according to the team’s official statement. For the remainder of the season, the organization couldn’t provide an exact timeline of when her indefinite suspension would end.

The speculation among fans and media alike rose with the lack of information the Dream provided to the public, thus adding to narratives Carter said she hasn’t agreed with.

“I am a special player and I think I’m a little bit misunderstood. I think this process will help the whole entire world understand me, the real Chennedy Carter,” she said.

She said the misconceptions can come from what fans do see from her, which is her passionate play on the court.

“You really have to take the time to get to know me and have a conversation with me off the court to understand me,” Carter told rolling out. “You just can’t base your opinion off me by the way I play, because I’m definitely going to play competitively. I’m definitely going to compete, I’m going to scream, I’m going to yell, I’m going to get excited. I’m going to will my teammates in any way I can, and make sure each game [that] we come ready.

