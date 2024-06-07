Black corporate executives weigh in on DEI commitment

Nearly three-quarters of Black executives in corporate America have rated their companies’ commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as strong, according to a recent survey by The Executive Leadership Council (ELC). However, they also highlighted areas where business improvement is necessary.

Survey reveals strong DEI commitment amid challenges

The survey, which included 180 Black CEOs and senior executives from Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, found that 64% of respondents reported their companies are reaffirming or maintaining DEI commitments despite facing anti-DEI pressure. This comes at a time when DEI initiatives are being challenged legally and socially, with some organizations scaling back on DEI teams and programs.

Key insights from Black executives on DEI

DEI is a business driver with a consistent CEO commitment and access to leadership opportunities for all people. 72% of executives feel their organizations’ DEI commitments are strong, while 28% rate them as average or basic. Areas needing improvement include hiring more Black executives, treating DEI as a business driver, and providing equitable opportunities for diverse talent.

CEO involvement crucial for DEI success

Executives who rated their organizations highly for DEI practices attributed this success to CEO involvement. They emphasized that CEOs who drive and support DEI strategies tied to business goals contribute to higher job satisfaction. Additionally, well-defined roles, alignment with company values, growth opportunities, and equitable compensation were linked to strong DEI practices.

ELC’s call to action for corporate America

The ELC urges leaders to leverage the insights from the survey and incorporate them into their decision-making. With a commitment to supporting companies that prioritize DEI as a strategic business imperative, the ELC aims to foster an environment where DEI efforts lead to superior business performance and an inclusive corporate culture.

As the conversation around DEI continues, this survey provides a factual perspective from Black executives who experience these issues firsthand, offering a balanced dialogue on how to constructively think about DEI in the corporate landscape.