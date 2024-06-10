Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Donald Trump to Jesus Christ

Three weeks after being called a “bleach[ed] blonde bad built butch body,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R- Ga. has gone viral once again. This time for comparing a former United States president to Jesus Christ.

“The Democrats and the fake news media want to talk about, ‘Oh, President Trump is a convicted felon,'” Greene said during a Donald Trump rally in Las Vegas. “Well, you want to know something? The Man that I worship is also a convicted felon.”

Greene: The Democrats and the fake news media want to talk about ‘Trump is a convicted felon.’ You want to know something? The man that I worship is also a convicted felon. And he was murdered on a Roman cross pic.twitter.com/R4a4JQKvvc — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2024

The “Man” Greene referred to worshipping is Jesus Christ. In the Bible, Christ was accused of falsely claiming to be the Son of God, which led to His crucifixion and, ultimately, His resurrection.

On May 30, Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes. A New York jury found him guilty of 34 charges of allegedly paying hush money to a former adult actress after the two allegedly had sexual contact.

“This was a rigged, disgraceful trial,” Trump told the media after being convicted, AP News reported. “The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people. They know what happened, and everyone knows what happened here.”

Trump’s sentencing date is set for July 11, just four days before the Republican National Convention on July 15, where Republican politicians are expected to make Trump their general election nominee formally.