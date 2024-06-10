Meta could soon add cross-posting from Instagram Stories to WhatsApp

Meta could soon let users cross-post Instagram Stories to WhatsApp.

Top leaker Alessandro Paluzz took to X — formerly Twitter — to reveal the feature is seemingly being tested.

“#Instagram is working on the ability to cross-post Stories to #WhatsApp,” he wrote alongside a screenshot.

It’s only possible to cross-post from Stories to Facebook.

A WhatsApp button will appear alongside the Facebook one. There is no time frame for when the new feature will roll out.

The social media giant just announced it’s bringing AI tools to WhatsApp for business users.

At a conference in Brazil, CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the tech giant’s plans to help companies easily reach more people through AI.

The firm is “training AI” to assist customers and give them access to new products, as well as using the technology to create adverts on sister apps Facebook and Instagram.

“AI tools help businesses on WhatsApp better assist their customers and help them discover new products they may be interested in,” a source said. “We’re training AI to respond to the most popular questions businesses receive on WhatsApp so they can quickly help customers find the answers they’re seeking.

“We’re also integrating AI to help businesses create ads on Facebook and Instagram, reminding customers they left an item in their cart or offering a discount for a purchase they’ve been waiting to make,” a blog post explained.

Zuckerberg also confirmed Meta Verified is coming to WhatsApp Business in Brazil, India, Indonesia and Colombia.

“We’re also beginning to roll out Meta Verified on the WhatsApp Business app in Brazil, India, Indonesia and Colombia. When you see a Meta Verified badge, this means a business has registered their information with Meta. Businesses using Meta Verified receive enhanced account support [including impersonation protection] and can use WhatsApp across multiple devices for their employees.

“You will also see the same Meta Verified badge for these businesses on their WhatsApp Channel and custom WhatsApp page.” the blog added.