2024’s must-attend music festivals for the Black community

As the summer season heats up, the festival circuit is ablaze with opportunities to catch live performances from top artists in the Black community. From the iconic ESSENCE Festival of Culture to the vibrant Broccoli City Festival, there’s an array of events celebrating Black joy, culture, and music.

ESSENCE Festival of Culture

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture, known as “the party with a purpose,” is marking its 30th anniversary in New Orleans. This four-day event from July 4 – 7 promises an unforgettable experience with headliners like Usher, Janet Jackson, and Birdman, alongside other stars such as Victoria Monét and SWV.

Broccoli City Festival

Washington D.C.’s Broccoli City Festival is set to showcase talents like Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, and PARTYNEXTDOOR. The festival not only features music but also live experiences with personalities like Issa Rae and Bryson Tiller.

Lollapalooza and Beyond

Chicago’s Lollapalooza is bringing SZA, Tyler, the Creator, and Future x Metro Boomin to Grant Park. Meanwhile, the Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island will host André 3000 and PJ Morton among others, and San Francisco’s Outside Lands will see Tyler, the Creator, and Grace Jones take the stage.

Embracing Nostalgia and Innovation

The Fool in Love Festival in Inglewood, California, will take you back in time with Lionel Ritchie and Diana Ross, while Pittsburgh’s Sudden Little Thrills Festival introduces its inaugural event with SZA and The Killers headlining.

Whether you’re looking to relive music’s golden days or experience the latest in live entertainment, 2024’s music festival lineup is rich with opportunities to engage with the Black community’s vibrant culture and sounds.