Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled an alternative album cover for her highly-anticipated project that’s set to drop on June 28.

The Houston Hottie, born Megan Ruth Pete, spoke to her 31 million Instagram fans on Saturday night, June 8, 2024, about her eponymous album.

Many fans conveyed their approval of the alternative artwork, saying it is an improvement over the original that fans have access to when they purchase the download.

With the new cover, fans approved. However, enough fans mocked the cover to the point where Megan turned off the comments section of her Instagram post.

“I thought she was supposed to be a horse,” one fan said.

“[The alternative cover photo] should be the main cover, another said on X.