Megan Thee Stallion finally completed her Atlanta tour two-night stop of the Hot Girl Summer Tour with GloRilla on June 2-3. The shows were postponed from the original dates of May 31 and June 1 because a water main broke in Atlanta. Many residents were enraged at the situation occurring during a busy time of the year in such a large city. Thee Stallion even went on Instagram live to voice her frustration about the circumstances on June 1.

Finally, on June 2, the doors of State Farm Arena opened with a notice advising all fans to clean their hands with hand sanitizer instead of sink water.

“I just want to say thank you to the Hotties that still came,” Thee Stallion said, “and are still rocking out with me tonight. I love y’all, I appreciate y’all. Now, let’s show these m———— what we’re really about, Hotties.”

The Beyoncé influence throughout the night was very apparent from the Houston native. From the set design to the choreography and crowd interaction, the 29-year-old’s understanding of what a “star” and “headliner” on an arena tour looks like shined through. Her stage presence resembled a pop superstar’s, while the bars and heavy bass sounded like a raw rap concert. She began the night with a few of her more well-known songs like “Cobra” and “Thot S—.”

Thee Stallion walked around the stage throughout a performance that included multiple wardrobe changes, grabbing fans’ phones and recording personal videos for their future enjoyment, accepting gifts on stage, and shouting birthdays spotted from signs in the audience. She worked the room with great energy and breath control while staying true to herself with Houston-like chopped-and-screwed transitions. Every fan in attendance walked away with a taste of Texas heat and a full hot girl summer experience.

As successful as the under-30 star has become, she’s gone through an equal amount of turmoil in the public eye. She’s lost both of her parents, she’s had a public breakup with songwriter Pardison Fontaine, who’s also since dissed her, and she’s gone through a court case that left Tory Lanez in prison for 10 years. Instead of receiving support from the industry as the victim in the case, the situation was made light of publicly in songs by Drake and Eminem. Thee Stallion has placed her feelings through these situations in a few of her newer songs and told her fans they matter, and that she cares for them before performing the deeply intimate songs in front of thousands of strangers pointing their cell phones at her face.

The night included a pair of surprises, such as the official new album date announcement of June 28 and her remix to Latto’s “Sunday Service,” which she premiered during a surprise appearance from Clayton County’s finest herself. The appearance and song choice was appropriate in 2024, the year of rap beef, as “Sunday Service” is an Ice Spice diss. Speaking of disses, tour opener GloRilla came back out to perform “Wanna Be”; it wasn’t the remix of the song, however, which includes a Cardi B verse where she’s dissing BIA.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour is worth a night out of the house if you are a fan of her music. She doesn’t cheat her fans with a lackluster stage presence or design. The superstar, who has a rare featured rapping verse from Beyoncé in her repertoire, still somehow plays the role of one of rap’s underdogs on a mainstream level, and after critics like “The Breakfast Club” hosts questioned if she had the reach to headline an arena tour, she has continued to prove her naysayers wrong.