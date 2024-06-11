Pretty Lux Co. empowering Black women in STEM

Pretty Lux Co., a pioneering Black woman-owned business in Middle Georgia, is making waves by merging the worlds of luxury candle making with STEM education. Founded by Anikitia Abram in July 2023, the company stands as a beacon of innovation and empowerment for the Black community.

Inspiration behind Pretty Lux Co.

Anikitia Abram, the creative force behind Pretty Lux Co., has crafted a unique business model that intertwines the tranquility of candle making with the excitement of scientific discovery. Her products are designed to soothe the spirit and skin while educating consumers about the science behind their effectiveness.

CandleSTEM collective: A fusion of art and science

The CandleSTEM Collective by Pretty Lux Co. is a groundbreaking initiative that offers workshops and seminars to demystify the science behind everyday skincare and candle products. This program extends its reach to all age groups and has even partnered with Spelman College to facilitate educational sessions for the Black Beauty STEMinist Symposia and Lab Intensive.

Commitment to quality and education

Pretty Lux Co. prides itself on offering 100% vegan, cruelty free products made from natural ingredients and high quality materials. Each product is meticulously handmade and hand-poured, ensuring a commitment to clean, safe ingredients that benefit health and the environment.

Through its innovative approach to business, Pretty Lux Co. is setting a new standard for Black women in STEM, highlighting the importance of diversity in these critical fields. Anikitia Abram and her company are not just selling candles; they’re igniting a flame of inspiration and education in the community.