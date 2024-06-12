Days after Stephen A. Smith came out and said he couldn’t support Will Smith’s movies because Will slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022, another person has called out the actor for being an “a——.”

Rob Schneider was the latest person to talk about his thoughts on the fiasco during an appearance on “The Kyle & Jackie O Show,” saying Smith has been hiding his true identity for years.

“Will Smith is a t—,” Schneider said. “Will Smith has been hiding the fact of who he really is and it was exposed that night that he’s really an a——.

“I wasn’t allowed to say anything at that time because we were part of the committee that’s supposed to punish him. He’s a liar. A complete, utter fraud. And it was exposed in that time.”

Smith was banned for 10 years from the Academy Awards for the slap. Schneider continued, claiming that if it were he who slapped someone, he would’ve been sent to prison.

“Will is a d——–,” Schneider said. “The thing is that’s how politically correct the Academy is. They were so cowardly. Because if I would have done that, [I] would have been hauled off to prison, but because they were so worried about being racist. Violence is what it is, and no matter the color of your skin or your religion, it doesn’t matter. If you commit a crime in front of people, you get hauled out of there.”

During an episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith said that he wasn’t interested in seeing Smith in a film until he explained why he slapped Rock.

“You gotta provide an explanation as to why that happened,” Smith said. “It can’t be that you went to therapy and you learned the error of your ways, or you’ve addressed some of the demons that were plaguing you mentally and emotionally and spiritually. That’s not good enough. And even though we weren’t the ones that were slapped literally, ladies and gentlemen, figuratively, the Black community was slapped.”