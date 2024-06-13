Jayson Tatum Honors HBCU Legacy with exclusive Air Jordan 23s at NBA Finals

During Game Two of the NBA Finals at TD Garden, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum showcased more than his basketball prowess. Tatum was seen sporting a pair of Howard University Jordan Brand sneakers, a nod to the historic Black university’s partnership with the iconic athletic brand.

Howard University’s Jordan brand alliance

In a significant move for Black education and athletics, Howard University entered into a 20-year partnership with Nike’s Jordan Brand in August 2022. This alliance aims to foster academic and athletic excellence while uplifting the Black community. Jordan Brand President Craig Williams, an HBCU graduate himself, emphasized the shared legacy of commitment to the Black community between Howard and Jordan Brand.

As part of their dedication, Jordan Brand pledged $100 million to support organizations striving for systemic change within the Black community.

Exclusive Air Jordan 23s for HBCUs

Earlier in the year, Jordan Brand gifted athletes from Howard University and other sponsored schools with exclusive Air Jordan 23 sneakers. These sneakers, originally released in 2008, were customized to match each university’s colors and featured the school’s logo and mascot.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to honor and support HBCUs, with the exclusive footwear distributed to athletes and staff at the selected institutions.

Legacy of the Air Jordan 23s

The Air Jordan 23s symbolize excellence and heritage in the basketball community. By wearing these sneakers, Jayson Tatum not only pays tribute to Howard University’s storied history but also brings attention to the importance of HBCUs and their impact on Black culture and education.

As the NBA Finals continue, Tatum’s choice of footwear serves as a powerful statement of solidarity and recognition of the vital role HBCUs play in nurturing talent and leadership within the Black community.