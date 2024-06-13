Mikal Otumfur had bad acne and eczema and wanted something that wouldn’t cause further breakouts. That led to her creating all-natural skincare products for sensitive skin. YaaDaa Beauty has an array of products that help with acne, skin conditions, hair growth, and much more.

Otumfur spoke with rolling out about YaaDaa Beauty’s products and how long it takes to create natural products.

Tell us about your product.

The idea behind Yaadaa Beauty is that when you know God intimately, you know your true identity, your true, essential beauty, and the essence of your beauty. We have a bunch of different skincare products, and I handmade everything and they’re all natural and organic. I do the agency, the bookkeeping, and all the online orders. We’ve got a wide variety of products. We have some products for acne and scarring, wrinkles. hair growth, body oil (which is incredible for skin conditions), eyelash growth, aftershave, body scrub, body butter, and a lot of different products that are all specifically made for sensitive skin.

What should people stay away from in hair and skin products?

If you can’t pronounce it and if it’s a color like red dye or yellow dye. They can man-make a lot of retinol and different things like that so be careful of how they’re extracted and how they’re sourced. Make sure it’s from a pure source… When you into places like Target and they have your body scrubs and body oils, oftentimes they have preservatives. I know vitamin E isn’t a preservative but where is it coming from? What’s the original source?