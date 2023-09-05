Chanel Iman avoids scented beauty products to avoid eczema outbreak

Chanel Iman avoids “scented lotions or perfumes” to keep her eczema at bay.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel – who has Cali , 5, and 3-year-old Cassie with former partner Sterling Shepard – is trying to be more careful about the products she uses for the good of herself and her family, particularly now she is pregnant with her and boyfriend Davon Godchaux’s baby.

“I don’t smell like anything because I have to be very careful [with] what I wear,” the 32-year-old model told Allure magazine: “I don’t wear scented lotions or perfumes, especially around my daughters, just because as a parent, I try to prevent flare ups. I’ve had sensitive skin throughout all of my pregnancies, and it’s been a challenge just to find comfort. I’m on my 3rd child, but I didn’t really take great care of my skin from my first pregnancy up until now, and it kind of caught up with me.”

Iman keeps her beauty routine simple but if she is travelling, there are some essentials she needs to have in her flight bag.

“Just having some mascara and concealer and my eyebrow kit and lip balm always does the job for me. But I find that on long flights my skin gets really dry, so I make sure that I travel with a little moisturizer to put on just before I get off the flight,” she said.

The Vogue cover girl admitted that she loves having a good soak in the tub to relax, but finds it just as pleasurable overseeing her daughters’ bath time.

“I love baths. Baths are my favorite for myself, but also I enjoy giving my daughters a bath,” Iman said.

She also admitted that she is “not big” on fake eyelashes. “When I get my make-up done, I always pass on a pair of lashes,” she concluded.