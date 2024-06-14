Celebrating 30 years of Cash Money: The 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture lineup

The 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture is set to kick off with a bang in New Orleans from July 4 – 7, featuring an opening night that promises an unforgettable experience. The Evening Concert Series, hosted by the dynamic duo of Pretty Vee and Punkie Johnson, will be headlined by none other than Birdman, marking a milestone celebration of “30 Years of Cash Money.”

A night of diverse musical excellence

The festival’s opening night is curated to cater to various musical tastes. DJ Raj Smoove will set the stage, followed by a performance from the Grammy Award-winning artist Raphael Saadiq. The Roots will take the audience on a journey with special sets alongside country sensation Mickey Guyton, the soulful Ari Lennox, and the iconic T-Pain.

Hip-hop and R&B fusion

For hip-hop aficionados, Busta Rhymes is set to deliver a powerful performance, showcasing his three-decade-long career. R&B fans can look forward to Jacquees, who represents the new generation of Cash Money talent, adding a smooth touch to the evening’s lineup.

More than just music

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture, presented by Coca-Cola®, is more than just a music festival; it’s a celebration of Black culture and achievement. For the latest updates on the festival and its lineup, visit the official website and follow @ESSENCEFest on social media platforms.

Mark your calendars

As we count down to the festival, music lovers eagerly anticipate the performances that will light up Friday night at Caesar’s Superdome. With a lineup that spans genres and generations, the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture will be an event to remember.