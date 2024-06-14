50 Cent discusses record release battle with Kanye West in docuseries

The music industry revisits one of its most riveting chapters with the Paramount+ docuseries “How Music Got Free”, directed by Alexandria Stapleton. Released on June 10th, the series delves into the transformative events that reshaped the music landscape.

Cultural showdown: 50 Cent vs. Kanye West

In an exclusive preview, rap mogul 50 Cent recounts the intense competition surrounding his album release, pitted against Kanye West’s own. This face-off captivated fans and signaled a pivotal moment in music history.

Behind the scenes of music piracy and innovation

“How Music Got Free” offers a riveting narrative from the streets of New York City to Los Angeles and into the heart of Shelby, North Carolina. It uncovers the ingenuity of obscure pirates, the drama behind FBI investigations, and firsthand accounts from industry titans.

With Method Man’s narration and insights from artists like Eminem, Timbaland, and executives like Jimmy Iovine, the docuseries promises an in-depth exploration of the music industry’s evolution.

A new perspective on tech innovators

Stapleton aims to broaden the perception of tech innovation, highlighting brilliant minds emerging from unexpected places such as Shelby, North Carolina. The story is a testament to creativity and change, even from the most overlooked corners.

Star-studded production team

The docuseries boasts a powerhouse production team, including Stapleton, Steve Stoute, Stephen Witt, and contributions from Marshall ‘Eminem’ Mathers, LeBron James, and others from the realms of music, sports, and entertainment.

As the music industry continues to evolve, “How Music Got Free” is poised to offer a unique lens on the piracy that once shook its foundations and the innovation that continues to drive its future.