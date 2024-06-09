See the top 10 Juneteenth activities in Chicago

Juneteenth, a vital celebration of African American freedom and resilience, marks the official end of slavery in the United States. This historic day commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas—two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. In Chicago, the spirit of Juneteenth thrives through vibrant festivals, cultural events, and communal gatherings that honor Black history, culture, and achievements.

Top 10 Juneteenth Events in Chicago:

1. Juneteenth Celebrating Freedom

Date: June 19

Venue: DuSable Black History Museum

Experience live music, local vendors, food trucks, and engaging children’s activities. Explore significant exhibits like “Freedom: Origin and Journey”, which traces the African American struggle for freedom and equality.

2. Sip & Soul Festival

Date: June 22

Venue: Various Black-owned venues

This inaugural multi-venue festival offers jazz, R&B, and gospel music, along with food vendors and local artist exhibits. . Enjoy a trolley ride connecting various Black-owned venues across the city.

3. The Emancipation Ball 2024

Date: June 18

Venue: Rockwell on the River

Hosted by Moor’s Brewing Company, this formal soiree celebrates community and culture with bites from Black-owned restaurants, an open bar featuring Black-owned wine and spirits, and live entertainment.

4. Juneteenth Celebration at MLK Skating and Bowling

Date: June 19

Venue: MLK Skating and Bowling Center

Enjoy an all-ages evening of skating and bowling to music reflecting Black history and culture, along with face painting, games, a bounce house, and delicious food.

5. Juneteenth Celebration Yacht Cruise

Date: June 15

Venue: Skyline Yacht Cruises

Celebrate Juneteenth aboard a yacht with stunning views of Chicago’s skyline. Dress in all-black for this three-hour cruise featuring live DJs, two indoor dance floors, an outdoor sky deck, and a cash bar.

Date: June 15

Venue: Douglass Park

This free, family-focused event includes carnival rides, games, and performances by Grammy award-winning actor/rapper Common, hip-hop duo Dead Prez, Domani Harris and Nola Ade

7. Black Culture Week

Date: June 15-24

Venue: Various locations

Celebrate Black culture with a 10-day lineup of events including a poetry slam, yoga, fireworks, meditation, and wellness activities.

8. Juneteenth Jubilee & Resource Fair

Date: June 15

Venue: Truman College

Participate in this fourth annual celebration featuring community services, performances at the Culture Cafe Stage, food, games, free barber services, and a DJ.

9. They Not Like Us: Art, Music and Community, A Celebration of Juneteenth

Date: June 15 & 19

Venue: Pose Cultural Art Gallery

Celebrate Juneteenth with inspiring artwork, live music, and an open mic for poets, singers, and dancers at this Black woman-owned gallery in West Town.

10. Homewood-Flossmoor Juneteenth Festival

Date: June 15 & 19

Venue: Homewood-Flossmoor

This event focuses on Black culture, pride, and power with food, live music, dance, and more. It concludes with a Juneteenth parade on June 19.