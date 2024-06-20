7 accessories to elevate your athleisure look

Athleisure has become a staple in modern fashion, blending comfort with style. Whether you’re heading to the gym or just running errands, these accessories will elevate your athleisure game.

Nylon mini bags

Nylon mini bags are making a comeback. Their texture complements athletic clothing, adding a functional yet stylish element to your outfit. Pair one with track pants and a button-down shirt for a chic look, or go casual with a graphic T-shirt and running shorts.

Thick headbands

Thick headbands aren’t just for gym sessions. They can add a sleek touch to any outfit. Try one with a sporty top and black trousers, or dress it up with a tennis dress and sneakers. Another option is a tennis skirt set with a sweater tied over your shoulders.

Baseball caps

Baseball caps are essential for the hotter months and fit many aesthetics. Pair one with a button-down and jeans for a casual, dressy look, or go for a T-shirt and running shorts. Dresses also pair well with baseball caps for a laid-back vibe.

Statement earrings

Statement earrings can make any athletic-inspired outfit look effortlessly cool. Try thick hoops with a lightweight tracksuit, or go for an abstract earring with a black bodysuit and track pants. Even a simple tank top and running shorts can be elevated with bold earrings.

Dainty necklaces

If bold jewelry isn’t your thing, dainty necklaces are a great alternative. Stack a few silver-tone necklaces with a tennis skirt and boxy T-shirt, or pair them with a track jacket and jeans. A sporty dress with gold chain necklaces and a mini nylon bag is also a chic option.

Stylish water bottle holder

Water bottle holders can be stylish too. Choose a unique print or colorway and pair it with a sporty dress and sneakers. For a casual look, try running shorts and a graphic T-shirt. Make the holder the statement piece by keeping the rest of your outfit monochromatic.

Fashionable duffle bags

A fashionable duffle bag is a must for gym-goers. Choose one that combines functionality with style. Pair it with lightweight track pants and a button-down top or a sporty skort and flowy tank top. For an all-day look, running shorts and a graphic T-shirt are perfect.

With these accessories, you can effortlessly elevate your athleisure look, blending comfort with everyday elegance.